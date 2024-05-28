Kidney Cancer Association Enters Strategic Partnership With Xcures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The partnership will empower patients with greater control over their health data and accelerate the discovery and approval of new treatments for kidney cancer.

- Mika Newton - CEO xCuresOAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kidney Cancer Association enters strategic partnership with xCuresThe partnership will empower patients with greater control over their health data and accelerate the discovery and approval of new treatments for kidney cancer.The Kidney Cancer Association (KCA) has partnered with xCures, the AI-driven medical record aggregator and research company, to offer kidney cancer patients the opportunity to contribute to research through clinical trials.Together, KCA and xCures will create an Observational Research Platform where patients can consent for their medical records to be gathered, de-identified, and organized for analysis.Researchers collaborating with the KCA may access this unique database of real-time, regulatory-grade clinical data to support their work.“This partnership represents a significant step forward in leveraging real-world data to accelerate the development of effective treatments for kidney cancer,” said Mika Newton, CEO of xCures.“By integrating patient records and making this comprehensive data available to researchers, we are fostering an environment where insights can be rapidly transformed into actionable therapies.”This resource may help researchers understand which treatments show the most promise for kidney cancer patients, potentially speeding up the regulatory and approval process.Patients who participate, as well as their providers, can also use the xCures portal to access their medical records and a care summary incorporating information from all care-providing institutions. This comprehensive summary can be shared with care providers for treatment option discussions and better decision-making.xCures' clinical data technology may also help patients and their providers to identify optimal treatment options and potentially match them with appropriate clinical trials.“We are excited to partner with xCures to provide an excellent new service to patients for curated, easy-to-understand access to their health information,” said Dr. Salvatore La Rosa, KCA's Chief Scientific Officer.“In addition, for the first time, this collaboration allows us to access real-world data, enabling us to generate evidence and determine care gaps for people with kidney cancer.”The KCA/xCures partnership builds on xCures' expertise in real-world oncology data and represents a joint effort to support both patients and researchers to advance kidney cancer treatment, science and pursue cures.# # #About xCuresLaunched in 2018, xCures Inc. operates an AI-assisted platform that automatically retrieves and aggregates medical records from any US care site. Data is extracted and structured within 15 minutes, to offer a sophisticated view of a patient's fully longitudinal health journey that encompasses everything from genomics to social determinants of health.Through a variety of tools and data products, xCures provides clinically actionable, real-time insights that facilitate clinical research and care for patients, providers, and partners. For more information, contact ... or visit .About the Kidney Cancer AssociationThe Kidney Cancer Association is a global community dedicated to serving and empowering patients and caregivers, and leading change through advocacy, research, and education in order to be the universal leader in finding the cure for kidney cancer. Founded in 1990 by Eugene P. Schonfeld and a small group of patients and doctors in Chicago, Illinois, the KCA has grown into an international non-profit organization based in Houston, Texas. The KCA promotes scientific advances through two annual research symposiums and a robust grant program, participates in legislative advocacy, and seeks to be a source of education and resources for patients, caregivers, and anyone impacted by kidney cancer.

Patrick van der Valk

xCures Inc

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other