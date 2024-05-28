Better Together: Elentra And Davinci Education Combine To Drive Transformation In Healthcare Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DaVinci Education and Elentra , both pioneers in healthcare education technology, today announced their strategic merger under the portfolio of Achieve Partners . This exciting development is strengthened by the appointment of JD White, Ph.D., as the new CEO of the combined entity, set to lead a transformation in healthcare education.From its origins at Duke University, DaVinci Education has been a vanguard in medical education for over a decade.“Now is the time to take this quantum leap with our colleagues at Elentra and begin to build connected solutions and services to help educate our future healthcare professionals,” says DaVinci Education CEO and co-founder, Allison Wood.“DaVinci Education started as a collaboration among forward-looking administrators and educators,” said Robin Rasor, Associate VP at Duke's Office for Translation & Commercialization.“We are thrilled to see Duke's impact on medical education continue to spread through this combination.”“This merger is not just about combining forces; it's about reimagining how education is designed and experienced in a field where knowledge and skills are rapidly evolving,” says White, who brings a wealth of experience leading strategic initiatives and transforming educational landscapes, most recently as Chief Product Officer at Anthology.The combined entity provides a foundation for the fusion of technology and data to create a new paradigm for enhancing program effectiveness and learner outcomes.“Our vision is creating the first purpose-built ecosystem for healthcare education, by healthcare educators, to help programs anticipate concerns and adapt experiences to shape a learner's trajectory - a next-generation guidance system to support healthcare education's specialized outcomes,” says White.The combination of DaVinci Education and Elentra under Achieve Partners, along with the ongoing collaboration with the Elentra Consortium, combines the best of these institution-inspired technology initiatives to establish a new standard for high-quality healthcare education. Wood notes:“It is critical for these programs to have partners who know how to align systems and unlock data in ways that can support the educators crafting this unique learning experience, because the field of healthcare education impacts us all.”About DaVinci EducationDeveloped in conjunction with Duke University School of Medicine, DaVinci Education was built to provide tightly integrated functionality related to teaching, learning, assessment, and administrative management in medical education, increasing efficiencies and improving outcomes for all academic stakeholders. To learn more about DaVinci Education, please visit .About ElentraBuilt by schools, for schools, Elentra empowers health sciences schools to deliver the highest quality education to their students with confidence. With its innovative technology and comprehensive features, Elentra provides a robust platform for managing curriculum, assessments, scheduling, and more. By streamlining administrative processes and enhancing collaboration, Elentra enables educators to focus on what matters most – fostering an exceptional learning experience. To learn more about Elentra, please visit .About Achieve PartnersAchieve Partners is engineering the future of learning and earning by investing in cutting-edge technologies and novel business models to bolster skill development and secure the future of work for millions of Americans. By harnessing digital transformation, Achieve helps teachers, administrators, and schools improve student learning and outcomes. To learn more about Achieve Partners, please visit .

