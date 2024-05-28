Sharewell Launches Dedicated Community For First Responders: Free Peer Support Sessions Now Available

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Virtual Support Groups To Connect Over Shared Experiences, Anxiety And Depression, PTSD, And More

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ShareWell , the leading group support platform for mental health, is proud to announce the launch of a new dedicated community for first responders. This initiative is aimed at providing free peer support sessions to first responders, including nurses, EMTs, firefighters, and police officers, acknowledging the unique mental health challenges they face.Mental health issues among first responders are alarmingly prevalent. According to a Kaiser Family Foundation report, depression and PTSD are five times more common in first responders than in the general population (1). A staggering 85% of first responders report symptoms related to mental health conditions. Tragically, firefighters and police officers are more likely to die by suicide than while on duty, highlighting the urgent need for accessible mental health support.Research indicates that over 80% of first responders experience traumatic events on the job (2). These experiences contribute to severe mental health struggles, with 37% of EMS first responders having contemplated suicide and 6.6% having attempted suicide, making them 10 times more likely to attempt suicide than the average population according to CDC statistics (3)."We recognize the immense pressure and trauma that first responders endure on a daily basis," said CeCe Cheng, Founder and CEO of ShareWell. "Our new community is designed to offer a safe space where first responders can share their experiences, support one another, and access the mental health resources they need to make a meaningful difference in their lives."ShareWell's platform allows first responders to connect with peers who have faced similar experiences, fostering a supportive environment where they can openly discuss their challenges and coping strategies. The effectiveness of peer support is well-documented, with over 90% of 6,000 first responders surveyed by the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services indicating that free and easily accessible services such as peer support groups would significantly improve their mental health (4).“Peer support for first responders is vital,” shared Nick D, a 23 year old firefighter.“We go through unimaginable experiences and make sacrifices that only select people understand. Having the ability to talk to people who understand and can empathize with their own lived experiences makes the hard days a little easier.”“Society forgets we need help too, we even forget,” added Carol S, a 27 year old nurse.“Having each other is how we continue to show up everyday.”The free peer support sessions provided by ShareWell aim to bridge the gap in mental health resources for first responders, offering them the opportunity to engage in regular discussions with peers who understand their unique struggles. By leveraging the power of shared experiences, ShareWell hopes to alleviate the mental health burden on those who dedicate their lives to helping others.For more information about ShareWell's new community for first responders and to sign up for peer support sessions, visit .About ShareWell:ShareWell is the first peer-to-peer support platform providing an affordable and accessible solution to the mental health crisis. ShareWell connects everyday people for mutual support and healing in a safe, online environment. Through unlimited access to live support groups and a digital community platform, ShareWell's vision is to create a world where everyone has access to the support they need when they need it. ShareWell launched in October 2021 and is founded by CeCe Cheng, a former venture capitalist, startup executive and executive coach. To learn more about ShareWell, visit .References:(1)“How Employers Can Help First Responders Stay Mentally And Emotionally Strong” Kaiser Family Foundation(2) "PTSD in First Responders" Institutes of Health(3) Journal, Emergency Medical Services, 2023(4) Survey, New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, 2024

