Ntirety Recognized Among Top Providers In CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 List

The annual list highlights the largest solution providers in North America by revenue, serving as a benchmark for the channel's most successful companies.

- Emil Sayegh, President and CEO of NtiretyAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ntirety , a premier provider of comprehensive and secure managed services throughout the IT spectrum, proudly announces its recognition by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , in its 2024 Solution Provider 500 list.CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 List highlights the largest solution providers in North America by revenue, serving as a prominent benchmark for the channel's most successful companies. This year's roster boasts a combined revenue exceeding $501.2 billion, with honorees serving as pivotal influencers driving momentum in the IT industry and the global technology supply chain.With over 25 years of experience, Ntirety has been instrumental in helping organizations optimize business outcomes. Offering a suite of comprehensive managed services spanning security, compliance, data, and infrastructure, in addition to its channel focused go-to-market strategy, Ntirety holds a unique position within the channel community. Recently named to CRN's MSP 500 list for 2024, Ntirety is recognized for its innovative, forward-thinking approach to managed services, leveraging AI and other emerging technologies to enhance its offerings.“Organizations face escalating IT and security challenges compounded by rising costs and a growing skills gap in the market," remarked Emil Sayegh, President and CEO of Ntirety.“The consequences of inaction, from suboptimal performance to heightened exposure to cyber threats, are simply too great. Ntirety serves as a crucial resource, leveraging our deep expertise in managed and security services to alleviate this burden. We provide organizations with proactive support and protection, offering the peace of mind that comes with knowing a dedicated, expert team is always on standby.”“Ranking on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list's leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company.“These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year's Solution Provider 500!”The complete CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 list will be accessible online at , with a selection featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.About NtiretyNtirety is the premier leader in comprehensive managed services, collaborating with organizations to modernize and secure today's intricate IT environments. Ntirety's solutions encompass cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, data, and compliance, bridging mission-critical data across highly secure, available, and resilient environments. For over 25 years, Ntirety has empowered organizations to mitigate risk, enhance agility, and optimize IT spending by combining full-stack technical expertise with practical, strategic guidance, and a commitment to achieving desired business outcomes. Discover how Ntirety sets the standard for IT modernization at .About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, X, Facebook.© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.The Channel Company Contact:Kristin DaSilvaThe Channel Company...

