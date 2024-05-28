Coco Su Becomes Director Of Smartlaw For Los Angeles County Bar Association

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Coco Su, Director of Smartlaw

The Los Angeles County Bar Association announces the promotion of Coco Su to the role of Director for SmartLaw, the association's Lawyer Referral Service.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) is pleased to announce the promotion of Coco Su to the role of Director for SmartLaw, the association's Lawyer Referral Service. Su has served as SmartLaw's Interim Director for the past three months. Prior to this, she was the referral service's Business Development Manager. During her time at SmartLaw, Su has worked to deliver over $100 million in fees for SmartLaw attorneys and clients.

During her tenure with LACBA, she has managed a contract with the Los Angeles County Juvenile Dependency Court that helps ensure children within the court system receive competent representation. Su is recognized for designing LACBA's Incubator Program Panel to provide young lawyers with opportunities to establish and expand their practices. She also manages the referral services governing committee as well as SmartLaw's compliance with State Bar of California rules for lawyer referral services. In recent years, Su has overseen a Department of Cannabis Regulation contract that works to provide representation to Social Equity Program participants looking to own a cannabis business.

Su is Taiwanese American and earned her MBA from the Pepperdine Graziadio Business school, and a B.A. in political science from Indiana University, Bloomington. Su is passionate about international relations, foreign policy, and politics. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and weightlifting.

About the Los Angeles County Bar Association

LACBA was founded in 1878 and is one of the largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations in the country. LACBA serves legal professionals through its many sections, committees, networking events, live and on-demand CLE programs, and pro bono opportunities. Each year, LACBA members provide millions in pro bono services for community members in need. For more information on LACBA, visit lacba.

About SmartLaw

SmartLaw is a Southern California non-profit that links people who need legal representation with qualified lawyers. Referrals and basic legal information are free of charge. Certified by the State Bar of California, SmartLaw operates in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura Counties and is the lawyer referral service of the Los Angeles County Bar Association. Phone referrals are available in English, Spanish, and Mandarin and more information is available at SmartLaw.



Catherine Jackson

Los Angles County Bar Association

+1 213-896-6558

email us here