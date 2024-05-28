T&R Recovery Group Expands Footprint With Acquisition Of Origins Network Of Facilities In Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new logo for Origins Texas Recovery

Hannah's House by Origins Texas Recovery, is an all women's recovery program located in South Padre Island, Texas.

Origins Recovery is an all men's recovery program located in South Padre Island, Texas

- Thomas Isbell, Co-Founder and CEO of T&R Recovery GroupTUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- T&R Recovery Group, a leading provider of mental health and addiction services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Origins network of facilities in Texas. This acquisition strengthens T&R's commitment to providing high-quality, comprehensive addiction treatment.The Origins network of facilities includes their gender specific programs, Origins Recovery and Hannah's House located in South Padre Island, their IOP program, Origins Counseling with locations in Rio Grande Valley and Dallas, and their women's sober living in Dallas, Windhaven House.These facilities will collectively operate under the new name, Origins Texas Recovery.“We're eager to welcome the dedicated staff and patients of Origins Texas Recovery into the T&R Recovery Group family,” said Thomas Isbell, Co-Founder and CEO of T&R Recovery Group.“Origins' reputation for compassionate, evidence-based treatment aligns perfectly with our mission and we will continue to build on these great qualities.”T&R Recovery Group, owned by Thomas Isbell and Roy M. Serpa, is a privately held company allowing for an ownership structure that provides a unique level of flexibility and responsiveness to the evolving needs of addiction treatment.“Being privately owned allows us to make decisions that prioritize patient care, program improvement, and culture for staff and patients alike,” stated Serpa, Chairman of the Board at T&R Recovery Group.“We are committed to building upon Origins' existing strengths while also implementing new initiatives that further enhance the recovery experience.”These initiatives include the launch of a new alumni program designed to support individuals following their treatment at Origins Texas Recovery. The program will foster a sense of community and provide ongoing resources to help alumni on their long-term recovery journey.Additionally, T&R Recovery Group is planning a comprehensive rebranding of the men's program on South Padre Island.“We're confident that these changes will solidify Origins Texas Recovery's position as a premier provider of addiction treatment services in Texas,” concluded Derek Gwaltney, Chief Marketing Officer of T&R Recovery Group.About T&R Recovery GroupT&R Recovery Group is dedicated to providing exceptional, evidence-based treatment for individuals struggling with addiction and mental health. The company currently operates treatment centers in Arizona and Texas, including Sabino Recovery in Tucson, AZ and Cypress Lake Recovery in Woodville, TX. Please visit us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook @TRRecoveryGroup.Media Contact:Derek Gwaltney, Chief Marketing OfficerT&R Recovery Group...

