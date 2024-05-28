Methanol Institute Appoints Alexander Döll As Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Experienced chemical industry professional will support MI members and stakeholders in achieving their energy transition goals

- Alexander Döll, COO Methanol InstituteWASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexander Döll as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.He will take on his global position from MI's Brussels office, with his onboarding commencing in Washington DC. Alexander will draw on his extensive background experience in the chemical industry and the energy transition, having previously held leadership positions at OCI Global, Dow and Hill & Knowlton.Originally from the Netherlands, his broad-based experience in public and government affairs, commercial and sustainability issues spans Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Northeast Asia and the United States.A proven leader, Alexander has played a pivotal role in major initiatives at meetings of COP and the World Economic Forum, demonstrating his ability in addressing global challenges.He has previously served as Vice Chair of the Methanol Institute's Policy Committee while at OCI Global. "Alexander's appointment is timely, given methanol's growing role in the energy transition. As our association expands and diversifies, representing every part of the value chain at various stages, we require a leader who is hands-on, strategic, and innovative. Alexander has the necessary skills and mindset to effectively guide us through these dynamic times," said Ben Iosefa, Methanex executive and chair of the MI Board of Directors.“Alexander's expertise will be critical in bridging our regional operations, representing the interests of our members and securing their seats at thetable in crucial global policy discussions," said Greg Dolan, CEO Methanol Institute"Our incredible team is at the forefront of representing our members and the industry across the globe, and I am eager to work closely with them. Tackling the challenge of net zero carbon requires harnessing all the skills and talent at our disposal, boosting our capabilities and supporting global industry in the energy transition,” said Alexander.About Methanol Institute (MI):For 35 years, MI has served as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world's leading producers, distributors, transporters, shipowners, and technology companies.Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI fields a professional staff team from five offices around world in Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, Delhi, and Singapore. MI acts as the voice of the methanol industry, representing our membership to government and industry leaders around the world and across social media platforms.MI focuses on supporting traditional chemical markets for methanol and advancing the utilization of methanol as a clean fuel in energy-related applications such as land and maritime transport, power generation, fuel cells, industrial boilers, and cook stoves.

Gregory Dolan

Methanol Institute

+1 703-248-3636

email us here