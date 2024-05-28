Macon Film Festival Unveils 2024 Important Dates

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Macon Film Festival

Tickets available to public on June 28 for 19th annual event

- Justin Andrews, Macon Film Festival PresidentMACON, GA., UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Macon Film Festival is proud to announce that its 19th annual filmmaker-focused, family-friendly festival will be held from Aug. 15-18, featuring daily film screenings, celebrity guests, filmmaker workshops, fulldome immersive content and special screenings, all set against the charming backdrop of historic downtown Macon. Tickets for the festival will be made available to the public on June 28, with the 2024 festival theme, along with the list of official selection films and a detailed festival schedule, being announced in the near future.The 2024 Macon Film Festival will feature various categories of traditional independent films and awards, including the Melvyn Douglass Best in Show Award, Best of Narrative Feature Category, Best of Documentary Category, Best of Documentary Shorts Category, Best of Fulldome Film Category, Best of Georgia Made Category, Best of Narrative Shorts Category, Best of LGBTQ Category, Best of StudentbShorts Category, the Karen Black Audience Choice - Narrative, Audience Choice - Documentary and the Festival Special Mention Award.“The creative culture of Macon shines through its time-honored yet burgeoning culinary and music scenes, making it an ideal backdrop for a film festival where the vibrant flavors and soulful melodies intertwine to inspire cinematic magic," festival president Justin Andrews said. "Macon's central location in Georgia not only makes it an ideal host for the festival as a platform where diverse stories converge and resonate with audiences from all corners of the state and beyond but also ensures accessibility for all to enjoy the festivities of a film festival.”The 2023 Macon Film Festival spotlighted the city's rich musical heritage alongside its lineup of nearly 100 films. Recognizing Georgia-native producer Dallas Austin with the inaugural Georgia Film Impact Award, known for his work on films like "Drumline" (2002) and "ATL" (2006), the festival celebrated his contributions to both music and film, underscoring Macon's cultural significance in the creative landscape.The festival is held at iconic venues such as The Douglass Theatre, Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, Macon's Museum of Arts & Sciences and Theatre Macon.For more information about the Macon Film Festival, please visit maconfilmfestival.

