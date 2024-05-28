Almalinux OS 8.10 Released, Offers Support For Deprecated Hardware

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) FORT MYERS, FLA., USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit that stewards the community-owned and governed open-source CentOS alternative AlmaLinux, today announced the general availability of AlmaLinux 8.10. It's available to download via the over-350-device AlmaLinux mirror system, including pre-built ISOs, at: .



“Our consistently speedy releases, as illustrated by today's announcement and the recent release of 9.4, underscore the reliability and timeliness offered via AlmaLinux,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinus OS Foundation.“With AlmaLinux, users can confidently deploy robust, scalable, and secure Linux environments, ensuring seamless integration and maximum operational efficiency.”



AlmaLinux matches release and software versions with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and builds from the same sources as RHEL, ensuring complete compatibility with RHEL. Many of the world's most discerning organizations continue to turn to AlmaLinux as the premier choice for enterprise Linux solutions.



As similarly announced in the recent release of AlmaLinux 9.4 , performance, scalability, and reliability remain the key focus. Updates in 8.10 also bring improvements in web-console and system roles to automate operations and ensure consistency in intricate IT settings. The new system roles streamline the creation and administration of logical volume manager (LVM) snapshots for better data backup and recovery processes. Additionally, AlmaLinux 8.10 further enhances system availability and recovery processes while also improving virtual machine snapshot functions in hybrid cloud scenarios.



“Releasing AlmaLinux 8.10 less than one week after the release of RHEL 8.10 proves again the power of AlmaLinux community and its ability to deliver on speed, quality, and security,” said lead architect at AlmaLinux, Andrew Lukoshko.“Powered by people and organizations that provide infrastructure and deep technical knowledge, we have proven our commitment to deliver the enterprise Linux that people need.”



Renewing Support for Upstream Deprecated Hardware



AlmaLinux 8.10 differentiates itself by meeting another request from the community for support with older hardware to help them remain on updated operating systems. The following device drivers were modified to re-add PCI IDs for hardware disabled upstream:



- Aacraid: Dell PERC2, 2/Si, 3/Si, 3/Di, Adaptec Advanced Raid Products, HPNetRAID-4M, IBM serveRAID & ICP SCSI

- be2iscsi: Emulex OneConnect Open-iSCSI for BladeEngine 2 and 3 adapters

- hpsa: HP Smart Array Controller

- lpfc: Emulex LightPulse Fibre Channel SCSI

- megaraid_sas: Broadcom MegaRAID SAS

- mlx4_core: Mellanox Gen2 and ConnectX-2 adapters

- mpt3sas: LSI MPT Fusion SAS 3.0

- mptsas: Fusion MPT SAS Host

- qla2xxx: QLogic Fibre Channel HBA

- qla4xxx: QLogic iSCSI HBA

- be2net: Emulex BladeEngine 2 and 3 adapters



For a complete list of hardware support for which was added in this release, visit: #extended-hardwaresupport



While the above list is quite comprehensive, AlmaLinux welcomes hearing from a wider base of users at:



The full release notes for AlmaLinux 8.10 are available at:





AlmaLinux 8.10 is available to download now at:





Report bugs:





AlmaLinux Wiki:





AlmaLinux Chat:





About AlmaLinux OS

AlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. With millions of downloads from a network of over 350 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today's foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it's available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit .



