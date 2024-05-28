Narendra Modi Can't See Bengal’S Development Out Of Jealousy: Mamata Banerjee

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 28 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unable to see the massive development in Bengal because of jealousy.

“So much development has taken place in West Bengal in the last 10 years. But the Prime Minister is unable to see that... Jealous people are unable to see that,” the Chief Minister said while addressing an election meeting at Behala under the Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency in support of party candidate Mala Roy.

She also reiterated her prediction that the BJP-led NDA will not remain in power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections.

“The current Prime Minister will be in that chair for just a few more days. After that, he will become a former Prime Minister,” the Chief Minister said.

Pointing at the 'minimal effect' of Cyclone Remal in West Bengal, CM Banerjee said, "There was hardly any waterlogging in Kolkata after the cyclone. Had it been Delhi, the city would have been under water for five days. I am saying again that jealous people cannot see developmental activities (in Bengal). I never take credit for anything I have not done or what I am unable to do."

Claiming that Narendra Modi never cared for the other parts of the country when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, CM Banerjee said: "Before becoming the Chief Minister of West Bengal, I handled important ministries at the Centre such as Railways, Coal, and Sports. I did a lot of work then."