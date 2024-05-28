2024 To Usher In New Era Of Prosperity, Peace & Stability Across S Caucasus, Ambassador Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Canada looks forward to working with Azerbaijan on the mostpressing global issue of our generation when, later this year, Bakuplays host to COP29 and intn'l efforts to confront climate change, Azernews reports, citing the post shared byCanada's ambassador to Azerbvaijan, on his official "X"account.

"Congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan, as your nationcelebrates its Independence Day! We also underscore our optimismthat 2024 will usher in a new era of prosperity, peace & stabilityacross the South Caucasus," Kevin Hamilton added.