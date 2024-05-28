Israel Embassy Congratulates Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Embassy of Israel in Baku congratulated Azerbaijan on May 28- Independence Day, Azernews reports, citing thepost shared by embassy on its official "X" account.
"Happy Independence Day to the people of Azerbaijan! May thefriendship between our nations grow stronger each year. The peopleof Israel celebrate with you today. Mazel tov!" the post reads.
