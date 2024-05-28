War Update: Enemy Most Active In Pokrovsk And Kupiansk Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sixty-four combat engagements have already been recorded today, with the fiercest fighting taking place in the Pokrovsk and Kupiansk sectors.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 14:00 on Tuesday, May 28, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy continues to carry out offensive operations. The greatest activity is observed in the Pokrovsk and Kupiansk sectors. The units of the Defense Forces courageously hold off the onslaught of the occupiers and harshly respond to their attempts to advance," the update reads.

Russian aggressors continued to shell the border areas of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions with artillery. In particular, the enemy fired toward Pokrovka, Iskrivshchyna, Baranivka, and Velyka Pysarivka.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy is using guided aerial bombs. The number of combat clashes has increased to four since the beginning of the day. Fighting is ongoing near Lyptsi, where the occupiers used seven glide bombs, and Starytsia. The aggressors dropped four more glide bombs on Neskuchne.

The intensity of Russian assault operations in the Kupiansk sector has increased. The enemy launched 12 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near Synkivka, Novoselivka, Miasozharivka, Druzheliubivka, and Tverdokhlibove. Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attempts to advance. Fighting is currently ongoing near Petropavlivka, Stepove, Novoiehorivka, and Nevske.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched eight offensive operations in the Lyman sector, seven of them successfully repelled by Ukrainian defenders. No positions were lost. The battle near Torske is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers are trying to storm Ukrainian positions with the support of aircraft. Unguided aerial missiles are actively used outside the settlement of Pivnichne. Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully repelled four enemy attacks. One is still ongoing.

The enemy is especially active today in the Pokrovsk sector. The intensity of fighting here has almost doubled. Fifteen combat clashes have been recorded so far. Five of them are still ongoing near Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove and Prohres. The occupiers shelled Kostiantynivka with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy launched two attacks near Staromaiorske and Rozdolne. Ukrainian forces are in control of the situation.

Three combat engagements are ongoing on the Orikhiv axis. The invaders unsuccessfully tried to break through Ukrainian defenses near Robotyne and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Dnipro River sector, on the bridgeheads on the east bank of the river, Russian aggressors made seven unsuccessful attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions near Olhivka and Nova Tiahynka. Five guided aerial bombs were used. The battle near Krynky is ongoing.

In other sectors, the situation did not change significantly.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported earlier that 115 combat engagements occurred on the front lines on May 27.