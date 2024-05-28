Women Inspiring Network With World Woman Foundation To Host India Creativity Session During Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) June 2024: Women Inspiring Network (WIN)â€ ̄is thrilled to announce an exciting panel discussion titledâ€ ̄"India Creativity Session"â€ ̄during the esteemedâ€ ̄Cannes Lionsâ€ ̄International Festival of Creativity 2024.â€ ̄This highly anticipated event, organized in collaboration with theâ€ ̄World Woman Foundation, is scheduled forâ€ ̄June 20,â€ ̄2024â€ ̄fromâ€ ̄4:00 p.m. onwardsâ€ ̄at Canopy by Hilton Cannes, France.



World Woman Cannes Agenda brings together forward-thinking female creative minds in Cannes, France, showcasing howâ€ ̄ Creativity in Actionâ€ ̄can hold the potential to drive change for women and girls. The #EqualityMoonshotâ€ ̄initiative within ignites new thinking to address global challenges.

Concurrently, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity celebrates impactful work in advertising and communications, offering a platform for professionals

worldwide. This year includes the "India Creativity Session," spotlighting women's remarkable contributions to creativity and innovation. The panel discussion gathers thought leaders to share insights and visions for the future, amplifying women's voices shaping the creative landscape.



"At Women Inspiring Network, we believe creativity is a catalyst for change. Through the World Woman Cannes Agenda, we harness the power of innovation to address the challenges faced by women and girls worldwide, driving towards a future of equality and opportunity." said Stuti Jalan, Founder of Women Inspiring Network.



The session will feature an impressive lineup of speakers who have made significant contributions to the creative industry: â€ ̄Anupama Ramaswamy,â€ ̄Chief Creative Officer of Havas Worldwide India, has earned numerous accolades including gold at Cannes, Clio, and Adfest for her innovative ideas and powerful campaigns.â€ ̄Meera Sharath Chandra,â€ ̄Founder, CEO, and Chief Creative Officer of Tigress Tigress, brings 35 years of global experience in category disruption, niche branding, and multicultural marketing, and has served on the juries of Cannes Lions, One Show, Clio, and more.â€ ̄Neeta Nair,â€ ̄Media Personality, covers the vibrant Media, Marketing, and Advertising industry in India, delivering in-depth stories and moderating influential panel discussions.â€ ̄Sonal Chhajerh,â€ ̄National Creative Director at Leo Burnett, brings a global perspective to impactful projects, driving genuine change across continents. Her innovative campaigns, like the transformative work for P&G Whisper, have earned her numerous accolades and a reputation as a leader in the industry, all while advocating for gender-sensitive communication.



Stuti Jalan, founder of Women Inspiring Network (WIN), will moderate the panel. As a pioneering entrepreneur, she began her journey in public relations and social media at 23, founding Crosshairs Communication. With over two decades of experience, she has led campaigns for 500+ brands, earning numerous awards. WIN reflects her dedication to empowering women through information and networks. Stuti has curated 100+ panel discussions, includingâ€ ̄at Davos during the World â€ ̄Economic Forum in Davos, on topics like women's leadership, innovation, AI, sustainability, and entrepreneurship.



WIN invites all attendees of Cannes Lions 2024 to join them for this inspiring session and be part of the conversation that celebrates the creative contributions of women in India and beyond. This event is an excellent opportunity for networking, learning, and collaborating with some of the brightest minds in the industry. Together, we can foster a more inclusive and innovative future.



About Women Inspiring Network (WIN)



WIN is a pioneering digital platform that emerged during the â€ ̄pandemicâ€ ̄to connect aspiring women leaders. With a community of 7000 remarkable women, WINâ€ ̄shares awe-inspiring stories of female achievers and offers a content

platform for networking and inspiration. Founded by visionary Stuti Jalan, WINâ€ ̄has curated significant events, including a trilogy of panel discussionsâ€ ̄at Davos during the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos, Switzerland. Collaborating with partners like Invest India, CII and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, these panels addressed women's leadership, sustainability, innovation, and AI's transformative power. Other notable events include a breast cancer awareness campaign with News X, networking at Quorum, a global mentoring walk with FICCI, G20, and Vital Voices, and a youth empowerment event with the US Embassy. WIN's all-female team is dedicated to highlighting contemporary gender issues and fostering a Pay It Forward movement to empower women worldwide.



About World Woman Foundation



World Woman Foundationâ€ ̄is a non-profit organization creating meaningful experiences throughâ€ ̄business, technology, social entrepreneurship, and entertainmentâ€ ̄designed for women all over the world. It's a globally accepted organization with people across continents and cultures coming together to discover and create extraordinary resources for women. A global platform to connect, engage and succeed by sharing opportunities to women all across nations and celebrate women heroes for their unique achievements.

