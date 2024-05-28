Official: Kuwait's Athletics Team Ready For Basra's West Asia Tourney

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 28 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti team is ready to compete in the West Asia Athletics Championships, scheduled in Basra, Iraq, on May 29 until June 1, said an official on Tuesday.

The tournament will feature the participation of 13 teams.

Speaking to KUNA via phone, Secretary of the Kuwaiti Athletics Federation Hussein Dashti said that the delegation, compromising of 18 athletes and other staff, will be headed by deputy chairman of the federation Mohsen Al-Ajmi.

He affirmed that the team was ready to perform and compete in the Asian tournament, hoping that they could score wins and bring back an assortment of medals.

The competition will be tough, he stressed, revealing that teams from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, the UAE, Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, Syria, and Iran will take part in the tournament in addition to the host Iraq. (end) mym

