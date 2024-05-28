               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Newly Appointed State Audit Bureau Chief Takes Oath Before Cabinet


5/28/2024 10:05:41 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 28 (KUNA) -- The newly appointed Head of the State Audit Bureau, Issam Salem Al-Roumi, took the legal oath before the Council of Ministers during its weekly meeting, on Tuesday. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

