Newly Appointed State Audit Bureau Chief Takes Oath Before Cabinet

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 28 (KUNA) -- The newly appointed Head of the State Audit Bureau, Issam Salem Al-Roumi, took the legal oath before the Council of Ministers during its weekly meeting, on Tuesday. (end) jy

