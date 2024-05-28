Foreign Ministry Receives Credentials Of Ambassador Of Sovereign Military Order Of Malta

Amman, May 28 (Petra) -- The Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry, Majid Qatarna, Tuesday received a copy of the credentials of Arno Amfort Ahornger as an accredited and resident ambassador of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta to the Kingdom.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.