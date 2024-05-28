               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Foreign Ministry Receives Credentials Of Ambassador Of Sovereign Military Order Of Malta


5/28/2024 10:02:55 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, May 28 (Petra) -- The Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry, Majid Qatarna, Tuesday received a copy of the credentials of Arno Amfort Ahornger as an accredited and resident ambassador of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta to the Kingdom.

MENAFN28052024000117011021ID1108266165


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search