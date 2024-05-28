Foreign Ministry Receives Credentials Of Mauritanian Ambassador

Amman, May 28 (Petra) - The Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry, Majid Qatarneh, Tuesday received a copy of the credentials of Sidi Ould Doumane as an accredited non-resident ambassador of Mauritania to the Kingdom.

