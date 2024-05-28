Foreign Ministry Receives Credentials Of New Djibouti Ambassador

Amman, May 28 (Petra) - Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for Diplomatic Affairs, Majid Qatarna, on Tuesday received a copy of the credentials of the new Ambassador of Djibouti, Abdul Qader Hussein Omar, as an accredited non-resident envoy to the Kingdom.

