Foreign Ministry Receives Credentials Of Ivory Coast Ambassador


5/28/2024 10:02:54 AM

Amman, May 28 (Petra) - Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for Diplomatic Affairs, Majid Qatarna, on Tuesday, received a copy of the credentials of the new Ambassador of Ivory Coast, Kouakou Kouame Christophe, as an accredited non-resident envoy to the Kingdom.


