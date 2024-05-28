Amir Arrives In Greece

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived today in the city of Athens on a visit to the Hellenic Republic.

At the forefront of welcoming His Highness at Athens International Airport, were His Excellency Giorgos Gerapetritis, the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Ali bin Khalfan Al Mansouri, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Greece, His Excellency Ioannis Ioannidis, the Greek Ambassador to Qatar, and a number of senior officials in the Greek government, A number of Their Excellencies, Ambassadors of Arab countries to Greece, and members of the Qatari Embassy.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.