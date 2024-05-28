HAI Enters Archival Acquisition And Licensing Space To Support Film Production And Creative Storytelling

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Firm's historical acumen coupled with understanding of copyright process provides unique support for content development and multi-media storytelling

- Beth Maser, CEO and PresidentROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HAI , a leading professional services firm offering research, discovery, and experience services, announced today that it is expanding its services to include asset and archival acquisition, as well as licensing, to support designers, filmmakers, and producers. The firm's historical knowledge, understanding of copyright, and experience with corporations, institutional non-profits, and museums makes it a unique resource to quickly bring stories to life in the dynamic multi-media and content development arenas.Says Beth Maser, CEO and President of HAI,“The right image, footage or sound can evoke emotion, spark conversations and tell a story without words. We can support graphic design and production work across business sectors, as well as television and film not just with the sourcing and use of footage, but then using digital asset management best practices to ensure those assets can be used again in the future.”With more than 20 years of experience already in the space, the HAI team's services encompass a wide variety of production and research needs, including:.Archival production.Multimedia research.Copyright clearance.High-resolution file acquisition and transmittal.High-resolution scanning.Credit line coordination.Archival film research.Photo research.Network news research.Maps research.Headlines/articles researchAbout HAIHAI's research team is comprised of experts with decades of experience, analytical knowledge, and topical expertise, including a licensed private investigator. In addition to its greater Washington-DC based team, HAI also has field researchers across both the United States and the globe.To learn more about HAI, visit and fill out our Contact Form or submit an RFP.

