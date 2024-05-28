Wismolabs Ensures Seamless Transition For Klaviyo API Deprecation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Klaviyo API depreciation

WISMOlabs Fully Prepared for Klaviyo API Update, Ensuring Seamless Transition for Users with No Action Required. Enhanced Features and Improved Performance

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WISMOlabs announces that it is fully prepared for the upcoming Klaviyo API deprecation. Klaviyo will retire its v1/v2 APIs on June 30, 2024. In response, WISMOlabs has updated all customer profiles to ensure compatibility with the new API. Users need not take any action as the transition has been managed internally.Preparation and ImplementationUpon Klaviyo's announcement of the API deprecation, WISMOlabs began preparing for the necessary changes. The technical team has focused on updating the all post purchase experience platform features that interact and pass data and events to Klaviyo API including marketing platform, user activity engine, ecommerce returns , and shipment tracking software to maintain uninterrupted service. This preparation included analyzing, testing, and implementing adjustments to align with Klaviyo's new API standards.Customer Profiles UpdatedAll customer profiles on the WISMOlabs platform have been updated to meet the new API requirements. These updates cover data structures, endpoints, and authentication processes. Extensive testing has been conducted to confirm that integrations with Klaviyo's latest API function smoothly.No Action Required from UsersWISMOlabs assures users that no action is needed on their part. The transition to the new API version has been handled internally to prevent any disruption. Users can continue to use the platform without concerns about technical updates or service interruptions.

