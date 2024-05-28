Physical Therapy Services Market Is Expected To Expand At A CAGR Of 3.9% With US$ 192.2 Million By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Physical Therapy Services Market

More Number of Patients Understanding Key Role of Physical Therapy Services in Enhancing Quality of Life: Fact Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new industry report by Fact, revenue from the global physical therapy services market (物理治疗服务市场) is estimated to reach US$ 131.4 million in 2024 and thereafter increase at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2034.Prominent players in the market are using online marketing to grab the attention of more people by disseminating beneficial information about how physical therapy services improve health outcomes and lower medical costs. The market is expanding at a steady pace as a result of technological advancements and an increase in the use of digital apps, which service providers use to spread information about services, pricing, offers, and other details to boost sales and position. Due to this, people are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits related to physical therapy and rehabilitation as a means of improving quality of life, reducing medical costs, and improving functional outcomes.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:Physical therapy is becoming more integrated into healthcare service facilities, such as multidisciplinary care teams, patient-centered medical homes, and accountable care organizations, as more people seek out physical therapy treatments.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global market for physical therapy services (理学療法サービス市) is projected to reach US$ 192.2 million by 2034-end. North America is estimated to hold 38.6% of the global market share by 2034. This market is forecasted to generate revenue worth US$ 79 million by 2034-end.Revenue from long-term care facilities is estimated at US$ 34.2 million in 2024. The market in Japan is calculated to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% through 2034.Under application, sports rehabilitation is poised to hold 16.9% of the global market share in 2024. The market in the United States is estimated to generate revenue of US$ 73 million by 2034.“Technological advancements in rehabilitation, including wearables, virtual reality, robotics, and telemedicine platforms, are expanding the scope and effectiveness of physical therapy treatments,” says a Fact analystsome of the leading providers of physical therapy services market are BTL; Select Physical Therapy; NovaCare Rehabilitation; ProHealth Limited; Rehab Alternatives PLLC; Athletico Physical Therapy; Enhabit Home Health & Hospice; U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.; ATI Physical Therapy; Drayer Physical Therapy Institute; EMS Physio Ltd.; CORA Health Services, Inc.; Professional Physical Therapy.Country-wise Insights:North America is predicted to lead the world in 2024 with 30.6% of the market for physical therapy services, and its position is expected to get stronger because of advantageous reimbursement rules. Because many of these nations have positive cultural attitudes toward health and rehabilitation, the South Asia & Pacific area is also expected to offer attractive market prospects during the projection period.How is the United States' Strong Healthcare Infrastructure Fueling Market Growth?"Access to Specialized Care is Facilitated by the Wide Availability of Physical Therapy Services"A strong network of institutions, including clinics, hospitals, outpatient physical therapy facilities, and rehabilitation centers, makes up the robust infrastructure of the US healthcare system. People can easily get physical therapy treatments to maintain their health and fitness because to this broad infrastructure. Patients seeking specialized care and rehabilitation are increasing sales volume due to the availability of physical therapy services in various locations.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Why is it expected that China would offer a wealth of opportunities going forward?"Rising Rates of Diabetes, Obesity, and Musculoskeletal Conditions"Owing to its large population, China has a high rate of chronic illness patients, including those with musculoskeletal illnesses, diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases. The state of health today emphasizes how crucial physical therapy is for treating a range of illnesses. Patients are drawn to physical therapy services because of its ability to promote healing, reduce symptoms, and avert consequences associated with chronic illnesses. Physical therapy services are in more demand amid this health crisis in China as a result of the country's growing need for efficient treatment and preventative care.Growing Demand for Sports Physical Therapy Services:Athletes engaged in volleyball, football, basketball, pole vaulting, hammer throwing, cricket, or javelin throw require physical therapy services since they tend to sustain injuries on the field and need speedy recovery. Sports physical therapy services enhance performance by treating muscle imbalances, lowering discomfort, and improving flexibility and range of motion. They are intended to treat sports injuries, such as sprains, strains, fractures, and dislocations.More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the physical therapy services market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on service type (orthopedic physical therapy, geriatric physical therapy, neurological physical therapy, cardiopulmonary physical therapy, pediatric physical therapy, sports physical therapy, vestibular rehabilitation, women's health physiotherapy), application (acute & chronic pain, burn & trauma cases, pre- & post-operative care, sports rehabilitation, neurological disorders, general orthopedic, cardiovascular disorders, vestibular therapy, lymphedema, others), and location (hospital facilities, ambulatory surgical centers, long-term care facilities, skilled nursing facilities, physician-owned physical therapy clinics), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:Home Infusion Therapy Market : Home Infusion Therapy Market Study by Pumps, Intravenous Sets, IV Cannulas, and Needleless Connectors for Endocrinology, Hydration Therapy, Chemo, Enteral Nutrition, and Others from 2024 to 2034Pneumatic Nebulizers Market : Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Analysis By Product Type (Vented, Breath-actuated), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), & By Region - Global Market Insights 2022-2027About Fact:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: ...

S. N. Jha

Fact

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other