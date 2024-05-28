Travel Bags Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Travel Bags Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Travel Bags Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research company

May 28, 2024

The Business Research Company's“Travel bags Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information covering every market facet. As per TBRC's market forecast, the travel bags market size is predicted to reach $27.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.

The growth in the travel bags market is due to the rising tourism sector. North America region is expected to hold the largest travel bags market share. Major players in the travel bags market include Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy, Kering S.A, Eagle Creek Inc., Hermes international, VF corporation, Callaway golf company, and Samsonite International S.A.

Travel bags Market Segments

.By Product: Duffle, Trolley, Backpacks

.By Material Type: Polyester, Fabric, Leather, Other Material Types

.By Price Range: Premium Price, Medium Price, Low Price

.By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

.By Geography: The global travel bags market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Travel bags refer to specialized luggage items specifically designed for securely and conveniently carrying belongings during travel. These bags, available in various shapes, sizes, and designs, are typically designed to be durable and functional to provide travelers with a reliable and organized way to carry clothing, accessories, and other essentials while on the move.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Travel bags Market Characteristics

3. Travel bags Market Trends And Strategies

4. Travel bags Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Travel bags Market Size And Growth

......

27. Travel bags Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Travel bags Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

