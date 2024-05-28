Transaction Monitoring Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Transaction Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Transaction Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's“Transaction Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the transaction monitoring market size is predicted to reach $31.40 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%.

The growth in the transaction monitoring market is due to the rise of cryptocurrencies and blockchain transactions. North America region is expected to hold the largest transaction monitoring market share. Major players in the transaction monitoring market include International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Fiserv Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Transaction Monitoring Market Segments

.By Component: Solution, Services

.By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

.By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Companies

.By Application Area: Anti-Money Laundering, Customer Identity Management, Fraud Detection And Prevention, Compliance Management

.By Verticals: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Government And Defence, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Energy And Utilities, Manufacturing, Other Verticals

.By Geography: The global transaction monitoring market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Transaction monitoring refers to the process of observing and analyzing financial transactions to detect suspicious activities, such as money laundering or fraud, within a system or organization. It is used to help organizations ensure compliance with regulations, mitigate financial risks, and safeguard themselves against illicit activities.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Transaction Monitoring Market Characteristics

3. Transaction Monitoring Market Trends And Strategies

4. Transaction Monitoring Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Transaction Monitoring Market Size And Growth

27. Transaction Monitoring Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Transaction Monitoring Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

