Discovery Resort Marketing Partners With Victoria's Voice Foundation

- Jenny NelsonORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Discovery Resort Marketing (DRM), a leading digital advertising agency for the vacation ownership industry, has become an ally in the fight against opioid addiction through its philanthropic partnership with Victoria's Voice. The Victoria's Voice Foundation is a nonprofit organization providing evidence-based drug education and addiction prevention to families. The organization was created to bring awareness to substance abuse and opiate overdoses following the tragic overdose death of Victoria Siegel, daughter of David and Jackie Siegel, owners of Westgate Resorts.Partnering in this cause is deeply important to Jenny Nelson, a senior executive at Discovery Resort Marketing, due to her passion for eradicating the substance abuse epidemic and working for addictions advocacy. Prior to joining DRM in 2014, Jenny worked full-time for nine years as a Licensed Mental Health Counselor specializing in Substance Abuse Treatment – both inpatient and outpatient – and personally understands the severity the opioid epidemic in the United States. Jenny currently serves as DRM's Director of Brand Development and social media while continuing to counsel substance abuse patients on a pro-bono basis.Added Jenny, "At Discovery Resort Marketing and GetawayDealz, we strive to be an ally in the fight against addictions by partnering with Victoria's Voice and its mission to bring awareness and policy changes that support recovery and overdose preventions. We've been supporting Victoria's Voice since 2019, when we sponsored a table at the Victoria's Voice Foundation Gala. Since its founding, Victoria's Voice has positively impacted one million parents and children through its education programs. We are proud to continue to support this important organization."Victoria Siegel died from a drug overdose on June 6, 2015, at just 18 years old. She was one of 129 Americans who lost their lives to a drug overdose that same day. Since then, a staggering number of families across the United States have lost a loved one to overdose. In fact, nearly 300 people die from a drug overdose every single day in this country.The opioid crisis claimed the lives of 110,000 people in the United States last year. The FDA approved the first over-the-counter naloxone nasal spray in March 2023 to help reduce drug overdose deaths. While naloxone is now available over the counter without a prescription, barriers to its widespread use remain, including the stigma associated with drug use. States, counties, and nonprofit programs across the country are providing the drug at no cost to individuals who qualify. The Victoria's Voice and InnovaScript partnership ensures that anyone who wants to have naloxone can readily obtain it at a reduced cost on the foundation's website.About Us. Founded in 2010 and based in Orlando, Florida, Discovery Resort Marketing is the parent company of GetawayDealz, connecting potential vacationers with partner resorts in the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean.Using their GetawayDealz platform and partnerships with platforms like Meta and Google, they promote date-specific vacation package bookings via permission-based inbound marketing online at a massive scale for the timeshare industry. These packages deliver unmatched value to consumers and a pipeline of high-intent and opt-in prospects that convert into new owners with strong VPGs. By offering resort discounts to consumers and generating valuable leads for resorts, the company offers a value-driven vacation experience and supports the growth of the vacation ownership ecosystem.

