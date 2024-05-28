Electroninks To Present UHDI Session At PCB East 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Michael Vinson, Chief Operations Officer for Electroninks

Innovative metal complex conductive inks company to speak on MOD inks in Ultra-High-Density Interconnect applications

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Electroninks , the leader in metal complex inks for additive manufacturing and advanced semiconductor packaging, today announced that Michael Vinson , chief operating officer at Electroninks, will present at PCB East UHDI Forum at Boxboro Regency Hotel & Conference Center in Boxborough, MA. Mr. Vinson will present the session,“Uses for MOD inks in Ultra High-Density Interconnects” held in the Boxboro Regency Hotel & Conference Center at 10:30-11 on Wednesday, June 5th with a special focus on utilizing conductive inks alongside traditional metallization methods in Ultra-High-Density Interconnect (UHDI) applications.In this presentation, Mr. Vinson will showcase how to ensure that performance and reliability standards can be maintained without compromising on design flexibility, functionality, and cost efficiency. For example, conventional metallization techniques such as Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) and electroless plating involve complex multi-step processes with inherent limitations – and these limitations encompass constraints related to panel area, uniformity on intricate 3D shapes, temperature sensitivity, environmental concerns, and economic considerations such as throughput, capital expenditure (CAPEX), footprint, maintenance, material wastage, and energy consumption. The session will also highlight an emerging trend in the industry involving the adoption of jettable or sprayable conductive inks for Semi-Additive (iSAP), conformal shielding and additive, 3D metallization. This shift offers significant advantages in terms of total cost of ownership and throughput. Ink-based processes eliminate the need for vacuum conditions and operate at relatively low temperatures, typically at or below 180°C, making them more efficient and economical alternatives.“PCB East 2024 is emphasizing the future of UHDI and making the right, strategic plans,” stated Mr. Vinson.“This session will help prepare attendees with the latest strategies, techniques and alternatives.”For more information on Electroninks products and solutions, please visit###About ElectroninksElectroninks Incorporated is a world-leader in the commercialization of advanced materials for electronics and semiconductor packaging. We have developed a full suite of proprietary metal complex conductive ink solutions and complementary material sets, thus accelerating time to market for both new innovations and drop-in manufacturing breakthroughs.Electroninks' metal complex inks – including silver, gold, platinum, nickel and copper – deliver higher conductivity, manufacturing flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The company's conductive inks provide reliable solutions for applications in printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, semiconductor packaging, consumer electronics, wearables, medical devices and more. We also partner closely with best-in-class equipment and integration partners to provide customers with a total ink and process solution with the ultimate goal to reduce the manufacturing costs and complexity.To learn more visit:...512-766-7555

