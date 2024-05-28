Rugged Server Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$895.221 Million By 2029 At A CAGR Of 5.83%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the rugged server market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.83% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$895.221 million by 2029.The key growth drivers to propel the rugged server market during the forecasted period are:.The growing investments made in data servers by governments and private organizations to improve the overall quality of these data servers or centers are the factors driving the rugged server market growth. These rugged servers are specially designed to endure harsh environmental conditions like in the military and healthcare sectors and still provide effective performance. The growth in these sectors coupled with growing investments in data servers are predicted to propel growth in the rugged server market. For instance, the Indian government's investments in data centers are predicted to reach $4.6 billion per annum by the year 2025..Another factor that boosts the sales of rugged servers in the market is the growing demand for data-driven technology and the widespread adoption of data centers and cloud technology across the globe. These rugged servers are necessary for the smooth operation of these data-driven technologies and let them effectively work under harsh conditions. Hence, the widespread adoption of these data-driven technologies like cloud servers across the globe is expected to grow the rugged server market over the forecast period.Access sample report or view details:The rugged server market, by type, is divided into three types- semi-rugged, fully-rugged, and ultra-rugged. Each type of server is used by the end-user according to their use case and needs. For instance, the fully rugged servers are well tested with all their components to not fail under harsh conditions and provide the best performance when compared to semi-rugged servers whose only few components are tested for surviving in harsh conditions. Thus, the wide range of rugged server types is projected to boost the market growth.The rugged server market, by enterprise size, is divided into three types- small, medium, and large. The different enterprise sizes use these rugged servers according to their unique needs and use cases. For instance, a large enterprise will require a rugged server that can endure harsh conditions while maintaining high-quality performance for handling large volumes of data of large enterprises. Hence, the availability of rugged servers for different enterprise sizes is expected to grow the market over the forecast period.The rugged server market, by end-use, is divided into four types- military & defense, aerospace , telecommunications, and healthcare. Each type of end-user has their own needs according to which they intend to use these rugged servers. For instance, the military & defense use these rugged servers to get optimal performance with handling sensitive data while the servers go through harsh environmental conditions and still provide the best performance. Therefore, the different end-users for these rugged servers are anticipated to fuel growth in the market.The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the rugged server market during the forecasted period as this region has a growing number of investments made by key players present in the region along with governments of different countries in the region. The use of these rugged servers in the military is due to their durability under harsh working environments and with growth in this sector in the region the market for rugged servers is anticipated to grow proportionally in the North American region.The research includes several key players from the rugged server market, such as Dell Inc., Mercury Systems Inc., Crystal Group Inc. (Dexter Apache Holdings Inc.), ADLINK Technology Inc., ZMicro, Siemens AG, Trenton Systems Inc., Elma Electronics, Core Systems, and CP Technologies (CP North America LLC).The market analytics report segments the rugged server market using the following criteria:.By TypeoSemi-RuggedoFully-RuggedoUltra-Rugged.By Enterprise SizeoSmalloMediumoLarge.By End-UseoMilitary & DefenseoAerospaceoTelecommunicationsoHealthcareoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.UK.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Australia.OthersCompanies Mentioned:.Dell Inc..Mercury Systems Inc..Crystal Group Inc. (Dexter Apache Holdings Inc).ADLINK Technology Inc..ZMicro.Siemens AG.Trenton Systems Inc..Elma Electronics.Core Systems.CP Technologies (CP North America LLC)Explore More Reports:.Data Center Blade Server Market:.Enterprise Server Market:.Rack Server Market:

