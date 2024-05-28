Mirrorless Cameras Market Is Projected To Surpass US$2.784 Billion By 2029 At A CAGR Of 3.33%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The mirrorless camera market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.33% from US$2.214 billion in 2022 to US$2.784 billion by 2029.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the mirrorless camera market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.33% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$2.784 billion by 2029.Mirrorless cameras are a modern digital interchangeable-lens camera (ILC) that lacks the reflex mirror found in DSLR cameras. They are the industry standard in digital photography, with professional photographers increasingly choosing them over DSLRs. Mirrorless cameras use an electronic viewfinder, allowing live image viewing through the LCD screen. They are lightweight, compact, ideal for travel photography, and have higher shooting speeds and improved focusing capabilities. Mirrorless cameras also offer greater autofocus benefits than DSLRs, with a higher number of focus points spread across the frame.Mirrorless cameras have seen significant advancements in sensor technology, image processing, and autofocus systems, enhancing their performance and image quality. They offer a compact, lightweight alternative to traditional DSLR cameras, making them portable and convenient for travel. The market for mirrorless cameras is expanding due to their versatility, ease of use, and innovative features. Professional photographers are increasingly adopting mirrorless cameras for their high-quality imaging capabilities, fast autofocus performance, and compatibility with various lenses. Camera manufacturers are continuously innovating to differentiate their products in the competitive mirrorless camera market.The market is expanding due to numerous product launches, and advancements in technology, for example, in September 2023, Nikon released the Z f full-frame mirrorless camera, featuring the Nikon Z mount. This mirrorless camera, inspired by an iconic Nikon film camera, offers superior performance with a full-frame sensor and the same EXPEED 7 image-processing engine as the Nikon Z 9, enabling advanced still-image and video recording. Similarly, in July 2023, FUJIFILM India launched the "FUJIFILM X-S20" mirrorless digital camera, priced at 118,999. This compact and lightweight camera is perfect for movies and photography, capable of shooting around 800 frames more than its predecessor. It features a high-capacity battery, high-performance AF, and video recording functions, and is part of the X Series of mirrorless digital cameras.Access sample report or view details:Based on type, the global mirrorless cameras market is divided into namely fixed lens, and interchangeable lens. The interchangeable lens segment is expected to significantly contribute to the global mirrorless camera market due to its flexibility and versatility. Camera manufacturers are expanding their lens offerings, offering wide-angle, telephoto, prime, zoom, and specialty lenses for macro and portrait photography. Professional photographers and enthusiasts are increasingly adopting these cameras for high-performance imaging capabilities and creative expression. As mirrorless camera technology advances, more professionals switch from DSLRs to mirrorless systems, further driving the growth of the interchangeable lens segment.Based on distribution channel, the global mirrorless cameras market is categorized into two main types namely, online, and offline. Online retail channels offer convenience and accessibility for consumers to browse, compare, and purchase mirrorless cameras from their homes or on the go. They have a global reach, offering diverse product selections and competitive pricing. Digital marketing strategies, such as social media advertising and email campaigns, help consumers make informed purchasing decisions. The growing trend towards online shopping and advancements in e-commerce technology and logistics will drive growth in the global mirrorless camera market.Based on Geography, North America is expected to have a significant share of the global mirrorless cameras market amid the expected period owing to some major factors. North America's high disposable income, technological innovation, robust retail presence, and vibrant photography culture contribute to its significant share in the global mirrorless camera market. The region's technology hubs and research institutions drive innovation in imaging technology, making mirrorless cameras popular among photography enthusiasts and professionals. The well-developed retail infrastructure, including specialty camera stores, electronics retailers, and online marketplaces, offers consumers access to a wide range of products. The region's diverse industries and creative sectors drive demand for advanced imaging solutions, including mirrorless camera systems tailored to specific professional needs.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global mirrorless cameras market, that have been covered are Samsung, Sony Corporation, Canon Inc., Nikon, Olympus Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Leica Camera, Pentax, and The Eastman Kodak Company.The market analytics report segments the global mirrorless cameras market on the following basis:.BY TYPEoFixed LensoInterchangeable Lens.BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELoOnlineoOffline.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.South Korea.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Samsung.Sony Corporation.Canon Inc..Nikon.Olympus Corporation.Panasonic Corporation.Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.Leica Camera.Pentax.The Eastman Kodak CompanyExplore More Reports:.Compact Camera Module Market:.Drone Camera Market:.Wearable Camera Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn