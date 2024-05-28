The Albany Job Fair June 5Th Latham NY 9A-4P Features 80+ Recruiters

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Albany Job Fair 6/5

AJF Returns July, Sept, Oct

On site Albany Job Fair Atrium Room

The Albany Job Fair Recruiters include: Frito-Lay, RPI, DMV and more than a dozen NYS Agencies

- Darcy Knapp, Albany Job Fair ChairmanLATHAM, NEW YORK, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Albany Job Fair is an In Person Event and will be held on June 5, 2024, from 9 am to 4 pm, at the Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center, at 400 Old Loudon Road, Latham New York. 80+ Employers will be interviewing and many will be hiring on the spot. Meet with Albany Med, Frito Lay, Conifer Park, NYS DOT, Visiting Nurses, NYS DOC, NYS Troopers, NYS of Health, NYS Civil Service, TSA and many more.The Albany Job Fair does not require job seeker registration and offers all levels of hiring opportunities with more than 80+ area and regional companies looking to fill immediate openings from entry level to senior management. Bring your resume and dress for success.Job seekers can submit resumes for distribution to the recruiters even if they cannot attend the event in person. Attendance is expected to be high due to the season increase in the available work force due to recent high school and college graduations, and the increased minimum wage.The Albany Job Fair is ready to meet the needs of the Capital Region's job seekers, from first time hires, to downsized and laid off workers, and those previously on unemployment coming back into the workforce. Great opportunities for High School and College students! From cashiers to engineers, warehouse workers to CDL drivers, home care workers and health care providers - You can find your next career move or first job at The Albany Job Fair.Recruiters confirmed to be on site include: AIM Services, Albany Broadcasting, Albany Med, Albany Police, Albany VA Med Ctr, Anchor Health, Berkshire Farm, Berkshire Health, BSNB, Cap Region BOCES, CD Choices, City of Albany, Conifer Park, Dept of Public Service, Dept of Corrections, Express Employment, Favorite Healthcare, Frito Lay, Fusco Personnel, Glenmont Job Corps, Hana Industries, Healthy Alliance, Holiday Inn, Home Instead, Hometown Health, HVCC, International Paper, Interprint, Janitronics, KIPP Capital Region PS, Lexington ARC, Local 669, McLane Albany, Nassau Financial, Nathan Littauer, Nationwide, NY Army Nat Guard, NY Creates, NY Life, NY State of Health, NYS Children/Family, NYS Comptroller, NYS Dept of Labor, NYS Dept of Health, NYS DMV, NYS Insurance Fund, NYS OGS, NYS People with Dev/Dis, NYS Tax & Finance, NYS Teachers' Retirement, NYS Troopers, NYS Unified Court, Office of Medicaid IG, Price Chopper, RedShift Recruiting, RPI, SAS Retail Services, SPHP, Sunmark, The Grand, Trustco Bank, TSA, Upstate Services, US Air Force, US ARMY, US NAVY, Van Rensselaer Manor, Vanderheyden Hall, Visiting Nurses, VP Supply Corp, and WWA ARC.Job seekers can check the website ( ) for full a list of companies that will be hiring and scheduled free Zoom seminars on career path choices, resume writing, interview skills and more.The Albany Job Fair features over 80+ recruiters and runs 9am to 4pm on Wednesday June 5, 2024. The Albany Job Fair is open to the public. Admission and parking are free and Job seeker registration is not required. Public transit access via CTDA, Bus Route #182. The Holiday Inn and Conference Center at 400 Old Loudon Road, Latham New York has ample parking and easy access from the Northway. Overflow parking is available at St Amrose Church on Old Loudon Road.

