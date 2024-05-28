Diaphragm Pump Market To Reach USD 9.1 Billion By 2031 Driven By Growing Water & Wastewater Treatment Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Diaphragm Pump Market: Key Insights and Growth Opportunities

TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Increasing investments in water and wastewater treatment facilities Integrates with expanding oil and gas activities are Drive the diaphragm pump market to new heights. The global diaphragm pump market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years, reaching a value of USD 9.1 Billion by 2031. This growth is primarily driven by the Increasing demand for efficient and reliable solutions in water and wastewater treatment facilities. The Growing of oil and gas sector is expected to Drive the market growth as diaphragm pumps play a Important role in various applications across this industry. According to the SNS Insider report, the diaphragm pump market stood at USD 6.41 Billion in 2023 and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.35% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.Download Sample Copy of Report:Some of Major Key Players:PSG (US)Ingersoll Rand Inc. (US)IDEX Corporation (US)Xylem,Inc. (US)Flowserve Corporation (US)Grundfos Holding A/S (Denmark)Kimray Inc. (US)LEWA GmbH (Germany)Tapflo AB(Denmark)Graco Inc.Growing Demand for Diaphragm Pumps across Diverse IndustriesSeveral factors are contributing to the growth of market. The growing global population, integrates with rapid urbanization, has intensified the need for effective wastewater treatment solutions. Diaphragm pumps, with their ability to handle harsh chemicals and abrasive materials, are ideally suited for this purpose. The expanding oil and gas industry is another key driver of market growth. Diaphragm pumps find extensive use in various stages of oil and gas exploration, processing, transportation, and refining. Their ability to handle high-viscosity fluids and abrasive materials makes them an asset in this sector. The increasing focus on industrialization is Drive the market forward. Diaphragm pumps offer Various advantages, including high operational efficiency and the ability to handle a wide range of fluid viscosities, making them attractive to various industrial applications. The versatility of diaphragm pumps extends to the pharmaceutical industry as well. Their compatibility with CIP (clean-in-place) and SIP (sterilization-in-place) processes makes them the preferred choice for this sector.Recent DevelopmentsJuly 2023, LEWA launched a novel drive mechanism for diaphragm metering pumps, offering exceptional speed control and energy efficiency, catering to the pharmaceutical and food industries.March 2022, Flowserve Corporation partnered with Gradiant to tackle complex water & wastewater treatment challenges.February 2022, Grundfos Holding signed an agreement with EKF Denmark's Export Credit Agency to facilitate project financing for global customers.April 2022, Yamada Corp. introduced their latest AODD pump series, the Ultimate Diaphragm Pump, offering easy conversion from standard models.Enquiry Before Buy:Segment AnalysisBy Mechanism, the Air operated segment holds the largest market share. These pumps utilize compressed air to transfer various fluids, making them suitable for chemical, pharmaceutical, and oil & gas applications. This segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth due to its diverse application range. Electrically operated pumps, ideal for low pulsation and smooth flow, are preferred in food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries.By End User, the water & wastewater segment is expected to be the fastest-growing end-user segment. Diaphragm pumps are widely used in this sector for fluid transfer, metering, and dosing during wastewater treatment. Their ability to handle solids makes them ideal for this application. Stringent regulations for wastewater treatment globally necessitate efficient solutions, driving the demand for diaphragm pumps in wastewater treatment plants.Impact of global DisruptionThe war has disrupted global supply chains for raw materials and components used in diaphragm pump production. Additionally, it has caused energy price fluctuations, potentially impacting the operational costs of diaphragm pump users. A global economic slowdown results to reduced investments in infrastructure projects, including water & wastewater treatment facilities, which might Reduce the demand for diaphragm pumps. The long-term need for clean water infrastructure is expected to sustain market growth in the long run.Asia Pacific Leads the Market Driven by Industrial ExpansionThe Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global diaphragm pump market Because of its Increasing industrial and manufacturing sectors. Water & wastewater treatment, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, oil & gas, power generation, and mining are key end-user industries for diaphragm pumps in this region. The increasing focus on energy security and increasing domestic oil & gas exploration activities are Helps to Drive the market growth. The underdevelopment of the water & wastewater treatment sector in developing economies within the region presents significant growth potential.Key takeawaysIncreasing investments in water & wastewater treatment infrastructure, driven by growing populations and stricter regulations, are a primary driver for diaphragm pump market expansion.Diaphragm pumps cater to diverse industries due to their ability to handle a wide range of fluids and offer benefits such as self-priming, dry run capability, gentle pumping action, and easy maintenance.The market is witnessing continuous advancements with new product launches such as LEWA's ecodos pumps and collaborations between companies like Flowserve and Gradiant.Air operated diaphragm pumps dominate the market due to their applicability across various sectors, with the segment expected to maintain the fastest growth rate.Stringent regulations and the need for efficient wastewater treatment solutions are propelling the water & wastewater segment to become the fastest-growing end-user sector.This report empowers businesses and investors to make informed decisions by providing a comprehensive analysis of the diaphragm pump market landscape, growth drivers, challenges, and future trends.Buy Complete Report:About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. 