SINCE 2021, OVER 42,000 DELMARVA RESIDENTS HAVE CHOSEN AN INCREASINGLY POPULAR MEANS OF MAKING FUN AFFORDABLE: FUNFULL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Funfull offers unlimited access to a wide variety of entertainment venues on the Delmarva Peninsula for a low monthly fee: one almost every family can afford.

- Vishal Patel, CEOSALISBURY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vishal Patel, a dad and owner of entertainment venues on the Delmarva Peninsula, knew many families couldn't afford regular outings to his fun businesses under traditional pricing models. With an aim of leveling the playing field by making fun venues accessible on a regular basis for families at every income level, Vishal created Funfull: a provider of an affordable membership program for family entertainment.With Funfull, Mr. Patel borrowed from the extremely popular Netflix model. Under a low monthly fee, Netflix members can consume as much content as they wish each month. Likewise, Funfull offers unlimited access to a wide variety of fun entertainment venues on the Delmarva Peninsula and elsewhere for a low monthly fee: one almost every family can afford.As a result, use of the Funfull smartphone app to“check in” at fun businesses has soared. Many families struggling to make ends meet are finally able to visit fun venues on a regular basis.“It gives us great joy to know Funfull has made fun businesses habitual for families accustomed to doing without,” said Patel.The impact on the local economy has been substantial. In fact, from January 1, 2021 to May 23, 2024, Funfull achieved these results on the Delmarva Peninsula:42,873 Funfull members served376,630 check-ins at Funfull partner locationsOver $5,000,000 saved by Funfull familiesFor Funfull partners that faced unprecedented challenges during the early days of the Covid pandemic, the additional traffic generated by Funfull has been welcome news. Taylor Machado, General Manager of CoCo's Funhouse in Salisbury said, Funfull really did save the business. If you look at the numbers, it's crazy, the difference.”Among the 100+ different Funfull experiences on the Delmarva Peninsula are big names such as Altitude Trampoline Park, Jolly Rogers, and Regal Cinemas; and local favorites such as Captain's Quarters, Old Pro Golf, and Flyover Funpark. The Funfull partner roster continues to grow.Families that join Funfull receive an exciting array of benefits, including:Access to a variety of family entertainment venuesSignificant discounts on admission fees, activities, and moreConvenient monthly membership with no long-term commitment and an annual option at a discountAbout Funfull:Funfull transforms everyday family time into an adventure, offering unlimited access to a diverse array of fun venues through one affordable membership. For just $14.95 a month – with no long-term commitment – families enjoy all-you-can-play access to activities like trampoline parks, bowling, mini golf, arcades, roller skating, and play centers. This "All You Can Play, Every Day" model not only enhances family bonding but also improves mental health and social skills, while making it easier and more affordable for families to have fun together anytime, anywhere.Funfull unites the fragmented fun industry by offering a universal membership that creates a win-win-win for consumers, fun businesses, and communities. This strategic integration helps businesses collaborate rather than compete, fostering community well-being and promoting economic growth within the entertainment sector. By joining the Funfull network, local entertainment venues gain increased visibility and access to a broader customer base without additional marketing costs or a need to manage a standalone membership program.Funfull is currently available in:Delmarva Peninsula (Salisbury, MD; Cambridge, MD; Ocean City, MD, Chincoteague, VA; Laurel, DE; Dover, DE)Frederick, MDFeasterville, PAGlen Carbon, ILTreasure Valley, Idaho (Boise, ID; Meridian, ID; Nampa, ID)Plus, more markets to be announced shortly

Cathy Stafford

Funfull, Inc.

+1 302-846-5647

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok