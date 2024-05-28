EU, Australia forge partnership for sustainable critical minerals

(MENAFN) In a move aimed at enhancing resource security and promoting sustainability, the European Commission announced on Tuesday the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the 27-member EU bloc and Australia. This bilateral partnership is designed to facilitate collaboration on the development of sustainable critical and strategic minerals, crucial for powering the green and digital transitions.



The partnership seeks to address the EU's need to diversify its supply chain of materials essential for advancing its environmental and technological objectives. According to the commission's statement, the partnership encompasses the entire critical and strategic minerals value chain, encompassing activities such as exploration, extraction, processing, recycling, and waste management.



By fostering cooperation across the value chain, the EU and Australia aim to jointly develop projects that promote sustainability and minimize environmental impacts. Moreover, the partnership extends beyond the borders of the EU and Australia, with plans to explore collaboration in regions where both entities share mutual interests, prioritizing environmental conservation and community engagement.



Central to the partnership's objectives is the integration of sustainable raw materials value chains and the promotion of research and innovation initiatives. Additionally, the EU and Australia are committed to upholding high environmental, social, and governance standards throughout the minerals value chain.



The signing of the MoU represents a significant milestone in fostering secure and sustainable critical minerals value chains between the EU and Australia. It provides a framework for long-term collaboration, signaling a shared commitment to advancing sustainability goals while addressing the growing demand for critical minerals in the global market.

