Amir And Cyprus President Discuss Investments And Bilateral Relations

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and His Excellency Dr. Nikos Christodoulides, President of the friendly Republic of Cyprus, held an official session of talks at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Nicosia, this morning.

At the beginning of the session, HE the Cypriot President welcomed His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation, noting the importance of His Highness's first visit to Cyprus and its role in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, looking forward to working with the Amir to develop mutual cooperation and push relations to higher levels.

For his part, His Highness the Amir expressed his thanks to His Excellency the President of Cyprus for his invitation to visit the Republic of Cyprus, and for the warm reception and generous hospitality with which His Highness and the accompanying delegation were received, expressing his hope that the results of this visit will contribute to strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields, in a way that benefits the two countries and their friendly people.

During the meeting, all aspects of cooperation and ways to develop them in all fields were discussed, especially in the field of energy, industry and investment. The session also discussed all events and developments on the regional and international arenas of common interest, especially developments in the situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The session was attended by HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Head of the Amiri Diwan, HE Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, Minister of Transportation, HE Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and HE Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Hamad Al Thani, Minister of Culture, HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and a number of senior officials, members of the official delegation accompanying the Amir.

It was also attended on the Cypriot side by HE Makis Keravnos, Minister of Finance, HE Alexis Vafeades, Minister of Transport, Communications and Employment, HE Giorgos Papanastasiou, Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry, HE Marilena Raouna, Deputy Minister for European Affairs, HE Irini Piki, Deputy Minister to President, and HE Dr. Vasiliki Kassianidou, Deputy Minister of Culture, and a number of senior officials.

His Highness the Amir and the Cypriot President held a bilateral meeting in which they discussed the overall cooperation between the two friendly countries, in addition to discussing a number of issues of mutual interest.

His Excellency the President of the Republic of Cyprus held a luncheon in honour of His Highness the Amir and his accompanying delegation.

An official reception ceremony was also held for His Highness the Amir upon his arrival at the presidential palace in the capital, Nicosia, earlier.

