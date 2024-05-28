Reading Goals 2.0 Initiative To Inspire Youth Through Literacy And Sports

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Generation Amazing Foundation (GA), in collaboration with Maktaba Children's Library, proudly launches Reading Goals 2.0, a ground breaking initiative aimed at fostering literacy and a lifelong love for reading among youth in Qatar. The launch event marks the next phase of a partnership, which began in 2016, dedicated to empowering young minds through sports and the joy of storytelling.

In 2016, GA and Maktaba introduced Reading Goals, a program aimed at leveraging the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to promote literacy awareness. Within the program, the organisations developed a collection of 12 bilingual Arabic/English children's books. Authored and illustrated by Qataris or Qatar residents, these stories convey essential messages aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), including gender equality and climate action.

Under Reading Goals 2.0, GA and Maktaba introduce dynamic workshops and digital media to ignite children's imaginations. The social media campaign will launch on the 2nd of June, inviting audiences to experience the courageous characters and vibrant narratives of the 12 stories. The community workshops, commencing on July 6th, will immerse children aged 7-13 in the theme "My Sports Journey," encouraging creativity and literacy and providing an opportunity for families to come together, share stories, and create lasting memories.

Nasser Al-Khori, Executive Director of GA, emphasized the importance of the legacy and sustainability of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and its connection to Reading Goals 2.0 by stating: "Reading Goals 2.0 signifies GA's unwavering commitment to empowering youth through literacy and storytelling. The Generation Amazing Book Collection, a cornerstone of GA's partnership with Maktaba Children's Library, aims to educate children on sustainability through engaging storytelling. These themes are integrated into books and workshops to foster a sense of responsibility in young readers and empower them to be responsible global citizens."

Sarah Champa, Co-author and Founder of Maktaba Children's Library, expressed her pride in the Reading Goals program, stating, "We are very proud of the Reading Goals programme. Through it we strengthen our mission to foster a lifelong love or reading and learning as a cornerstone of social emotional growth and skill development and we amplify local voices bringing greater diversity to children's literature, creating space for better understanding through storytelling."