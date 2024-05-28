Qatar Airways Named Airline Of The Year For 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways has been named Airline of the Year for 2024 by AirlineRatings, dethroning prominent airlines such as Air New Zealand, Korean Air, Cathay Pacific Airways, and Emirates.

For the fifth consecutive year, Qatar Airways also bagged the titles for Best Business Class and Best Catering.

In a statement, the Editor-in-Chief of AirlineRatings Geoffrey Thomas attributed Qatar Airways' success to its consistency and standard of service delivery based on the feedback of passengers.

“In our objective analysis Qatar Airways came out number one in many key areas although it was a very close scoring for the top ten,” he stated.“The passenger reviews however scored Qatar Airways ahead of all airlines and its consistency and high standard of service delivery came through in the feedback.”

The Airline Excellence Awards is presented by AirlineRatings, the world's only safety and product rating website. The awards are judged by five editors with over 100 years of industry experience, and combine major safety and government audits, with 12 key criteria that include: fleet age, passenger reviews, profitability, safety rating, product rating, innovation, and forward fleet orders.