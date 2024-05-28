Amir Leaves Cyprus Heading To Greece

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Nicosia, Cyprus: HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani left Nicosia on Tuesday after an official visit to the Republic of Cyprus, heading to Athens on a state visit to the Hellenic Republic.

His Highness and the accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure at Larnaca International Airport by HE Minister of Energy, Commerce, and Industry George Papanastasiou, HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Cyprus Ali bin Yousef Al Mulla, HE the Ambassador of Cyprus to the State of Qatar Nicholas Manols.

HH the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.