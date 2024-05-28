T-Mobile to expand reach with acquisition of USCellular's wireless operations for USD4.4 billion

(MENAFN) In a significant move within the telecommunications industry, T-Mobile has announced its plans to acquire substantially all of UScellular's wireless operations for a staggering USD4.4 billion. This strategic acquisition encompasses UScellular's wireless customers and stores, alongside specified spectrum assets, as outlined in a press release issued by T-Mobile on Tuesday.



The acquisition is poised to significantly bolster T-Mobile's market presence, enabling the company to enhance its coverage and capacity through the combined footprint of both entities. With a focus on delivering greater value to customers, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert emphasized the benefits that consumers stand to gain from the expanded coverage and capacity resulting from the acquisition. Sievert also highlighted the competitive pressure that T-Mobile's strengthened position will exert on rival companies, driving them to innovate and improve their offerings to remain competitive in the marketplace.



The financial aspects of the deal were outlined in the press release, detailing that T-Mobile will pay approximately USD4.4 billion for the assets acquired from UScellular. This acquisition will be funded through a combination of cash, underscoring T-Mobile's commitment to strategically investing in its expansion and growth initiatives. However, the completion of the transaction is contingent upon the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, with the anticipated timeline for closure set for mid-2025.



As T-Mobile moves forward with its ambitious expansion plans, the acquisition of UScellular's wireless operations represents a pivotal milestone in the company's trajectory, positioning it for further growth and market dominance in the evolving landscape of the telecommunications industry.

MENAFN28052024000045015839ID1108266034