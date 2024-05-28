Israeli Forces Kill Scores In Rafah

Gaza, May 28 (Petra) -- The Israeli forces Tuesday committed a new massacre for the third time in 72 hours west of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.Medics said 20 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured, mostly children and women, in an Israeli artillery shelling that targeted tents for displaced Palestinians in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Rafah.Separately, Israeli forces killed a child in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip.

