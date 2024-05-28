Amman Mayor, Bangladeshi Ambassador Discuss Strengthening Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 28 (Petra) - The Mayor of Amman, Yousef Shawarbeh, and the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Jordan, Nahida Subhan, held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss strengthening cooperation between the two countries.During the meeting, Shawarbeh lauded the strong relations between Jordan and Bangladesh, emphasizing the respect and cooperation that underpin these ties. He highlighted the importance of continually enhancing and developing these relations.Subhan expressed Bangladesh's readiness to expand prospects for cooperation, joint action, and the exchange of experiences, particularly between Amman and Dhaka, to benefit both nations.