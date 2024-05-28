JAF Conducts 3 More Airdrops Of Aid Into Southern Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 28 (Petra) - Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)- Arab Army on Tuesday carried out three additional airdrops of humanitarian and food aid, into a number of sites in the southern Gaza Strip.The aid airdrops carried relief and humanitarian assistance to support people in Gaza, amid the ongoing Israeli war on the coastal enclave.The airdrop operation was carried out by an aircraft from Royal Jordanian Air Force, an Egyptian aircraft, and a German aircraft, according to a JAF statementThe JAF also reiterated their continuity to send humanitarian and medical aid by an air bridge to be delivered via aid aircrafts from Marka Airport to El Arish International Airport, or through airdrops into Gaza, or ground aid convoys, to help Gaza people overcome the difficult conditions.To date, JAF carried out a total of 99 aid airdrops since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Gaza and participated in 254 airdrop operations, in cooperation with Arab and foreign countries.