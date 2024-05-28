Central Bank Reports 3.2% Increase In April Remittances From Expatriats

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 28 (Petra) - Preliminary data from the Central Bank of Jordan indicate that remittances from workers abroad improved by 3.2 percent in April, compared to the same month in 2023, reaching $283.5 million.
During the first third of 2024, remittances from workers abroad increased by 4 percent, totaling $1.146 billion. This marks an improvement compared to a 2.5 percent decrease during the same period in 2023, when remittances amounted to $1.103 billion.
