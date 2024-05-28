JUST, JCDC Sign Mou To Help National Anti-Pandemic Efforts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramtha, May 28 (Petra) -Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST) and Jordanian National Centre for Epidemics and Communicable Diseases Control (JCDC) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance research cooperation, develop health information systems, and quality management of the pandemics risks.The memo, signed by JUST President, Dr. Khaled Salem, and JCDC Head, Dr. Adel Belbisi, features steps to develop a joint plan to train students of the university's College of Medical Laboratories on the center's work areas, organize workshops to raise level of health awareness and strengthen national efforts to face health challenges.Salem said the memo reflects the university's commitment to contribute to improve Jordan's public health and promote scientific research.Salem added that this cooperation will open "new" horizons for making scientific achievements that contribute to protect Jordan's society from pandemics and diseases.For his part, Belbisi said this MoU will enhance the center's ability to implement "effective" strategies to combat pandemics by benefiting from JUST's "advanced" academic and technical expertise.