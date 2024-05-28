Czech President Visits Defense Industries Area

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 28 (Petra) - President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel visited the industrial zone for defense industries affiliated with the Jordan Design and Development Bureau (JODDB) on Tuesday.The visit aimed to explore the Jordanian experience in defense industries and discuss opportunities for cooperation. President Pavel and his accompanying delegation were briefed on various solutions, systems, and mechanisms produced by the JODDB and its affiliated companies. They toured the production lines and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the defense sector and develop joint initiatives.Pavel praised the capabilities of the center and its affiliated companies, expressing his country's interest in strengthening defense industry cooperation with Jordan.