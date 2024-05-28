ICCD Amman's Meeting Reiterates Support For Gaza Youth Empowerment

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 28 (Petra) - Board of Directors of Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD) affirmed its "remarkable" keenness to accelerate implementation of the chamber's initiative to establish a fund to empower youth in Gaza Strip to work "remotely" in Arab and Islamic companies and institutions specialized in the digital economy.During its 36th meeting held Monday, on the sidelines of "Invest in Digital Economy" forum, organized by Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), in cooperation with the ICCD, the board stressed the need to provide virtual educational opportunities for Palestinian youth, especially from Gaza, in Islamic universities and qualify young alumni to acquire skills to work remotely.The initiative also aims to focus on Gaza reconstruction efforts by supporting small and medium enterprises to relaunch their activities after the devastation and destruction inflicted by barbaric Israeli aggression.Speaking at event, ICCD Chairman, Sheikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel, expressed appreciation to His Majesty King Abdullah II for his patronage of the activities of "Invest in Digital Economy" forum.Kamel also expressed hope that this Jordanian platform will be a "distinguished" portal to exchange "promising" visions and ideas to achieve the desired development goals.Additionally, Kamel stressed that the chamber will continue its efforts to enhance inter-ICCD cooperation and open "new" horizons for solidarity, to achieve its strategy aimed at promoting comprehensive and sustainable development at the Islamic level.