Turkish ICT sector surges in 2023, shows potential for global impact

(MENAFN) The Turkish information and communication technologies (ICT) sector experienced remarkable growth in 2023, reaching a size of 784.6 billion Turkish liras (approximately USD33 billion), marking an impressive 83 percent increase year-on-year. This announcement, made by the country's Informatics Industry Association (Tubisad) in collaboration with Deloitte, underscores the sector's burgeoning significance within the Turkish economy.



During a press conference held in Istanbul, Tubisad revealed that the sector's expansion also translated into significant growth in USD terms, with a 27 percent increase to USD33 billion. Furthermore, the sector contributed to employment growth, with total employment rising by 11 percent to 237,000 individuals across the country, according to Tubisad's findings.



The sector's growth was evident across various categories, with hardware, software, and services all experiencing substantial increases. The hardware category saw a 68 percent growth to 133 billion liras (USD5.6 billion), while software surged by 132 percent to 206.9 billion liras (USD8.7 billion), and services grew by 96 percent to 62.2 billion liras (USD2.6 billion). Similarly, within communication technologies, the electronic communication category expanded by 72 percent to 224.5 billion liras (USD9.4 billion), and hardware by 93 percent to 157.8 billion liras (USD6.6 billion).



Despite global challenges, the international ICT market witnessed modest growth, with its size increasing by 1.1 percent to USD4.45 trillion in 2023. In Türkiye, exports from the sector surged by 85 percent to 58 billion liras (USD2.4 billion), with information technology software emerging as the leading export category, accounting for 52 billion liras (USD2.2 billion).



Türkiye's Deputy Industry and Technology Minister, Zekeriya Costu, emphasized the sector's potential to become a "global phenomenon," highlighting its promising future. Mehmet Ali Tombalak, head of Tubisad, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the pivotal role of technology in shaping the future and the importance of collaborative efforts to ensure the sector's continued development.

