Zelensky: Ukraine May Receive EUR 1.7 Billion In Profits From Frozen Russian Assets This Year

This year, Ukraine may receive EUR 1.7 billion from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in Brussels during a press conference with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Today we discussed that this year Ukraine may receive

EUR 1.7 billion from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets. There is also a solution for reconstruction - Belgium will allocate funds for the reconstruction of Chernihiv region. We are also working to open an office of the Belgian State Development Agency in Ukraine," Zelensky said.

In addition, the Head of State noted, the bilateral Agreement on Security Cooperation and Long-Term Support signed today provides for military assistance of at least EUR 977 million this year.

"They will be used to protect people's lives from Russian terror. Similarly, our cooperation in the development of the defence industry will be aimed at strengthening the security of our peoples, and this is also enshrined in the agreement," the President noted.

According to him, Ukraine will also be very grateful if the European partners adopt a new sanctions package against Russian aggression.

As Ukrinform reported earlier , Russian assets are currently frozen by the EU's central securities depositories, mainly the Belgian Euroclear.

According to the European Commission's proposal, 90% of the profits from Russian assets will be used through the European Peace Facility to purchase weapons for Ukraine. The rest will be used for recovery and reconstruction.

Ukraine will also receive the tax that the Belgian government charges on profits.

Photo: OP