Czechia Supports Ukraine's Use Of Western Weapons To Strike Targets Inside Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has supported NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's call for Ukraine to be allowed to use Western weapons to strike inside Russian territory.

That's according to dpa , Ukrinform reports.

"As a country under attack, Ukraine certainly has every right to use all means of defense," Fiala said in Prague on Tuesday, describing the position as "simply logical."

He said Ukraine was facing a perilous moment as Russian forces launch attacks across the Ukrainian border north of Kharkiv, potentially looking to open a new front in the war.

