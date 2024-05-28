About 20,000 People Already Evacuated From Dangerous Districts In Kharkiv And Sumy Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About 20,000 people have already been evacuated from dangerous districts in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk announced this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"Today we have three districts in the Kharkiv region and five districts in the Sumy region, from which mandatory evacuation has been announced. As of today, about 20,000 people have already been evacuated. They go on their own, with the help of volunteers, and thanks to our State Emergency Service and 'White Angels' [National Police unit]," she said.